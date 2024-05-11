Kilawin Is The Filipino-Style Ceviche You Need To Try - Exclusive

If you're a ceviche fan, you know that the classic Latin American dish is typically comprised of raw fish, citrus, chili peppers, and onions. After that, you can add a variety of ingredients from tomatoes to avocados. But the essential ingredient (other than the fish) is citrus juice. That juice changes the molecular structure of the fish, making it opaque and firm, essentially cooking it. While Latin American ceviche is pretty well known, it isn't the only country where this dish is enjoyed. There's a similar version from the Philippines known as kilawin.

The dish is still made with raw fish, onions, and chilis, but instead of everything marinating in lemon or lime juices, the ingredients marinate in vinegar. Just like the acid from the citrus "cooks" the fish in ceviche, the acid in the vinegar does the same thing in kilawin. In fact, that's how the dish got its name. "Traditionally in Latin America, ceviche is soured with lime," Raymond Yaptinchay, the chef behind the dish, explains. "In the Philippines, we sour ours with vinegar. So, kilawin translates to 'cooked in vinegar'."

We got our first taste of this Filipino delicacy at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, and after one bite, we were hooked. Created by Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas from Spoon & Pork, we had to know: What makes this kilawin so amazing? Yaptinchay says it's the marinade.