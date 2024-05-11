A Bartender Explains Why It's Easier Than You Think To Craft Vegan Cocktails

Have you ever thought about whether the beverage menu at a restaurant is vegetarian or vegan? Certainly, food menus tout that dishes are free from either meat or animal products, but rarely is a list of beer, wine, and cocktails given the same classification. Many might assume that all alcoholic beverages are innately free from animal products, but that's not always the case. Take, for instance, isinglass, a product derived primarily from the swim bladders of fish, that is used to fine, or remove sediment, from many wines and even some beers.

We know that most distilled spirits are naturally vegan, but what about the other ingredients commonly called for in cocktail recipes? Tasting Table spoke with John O'Brien, bar manager at TLK, a gluten-free, health-conscious Asian restaurant in NYC, to find out if it is possible to craft a vegan cocktail given the many animal-derived items used by bars. "Over the years, it has gotten much easier to keep cocktails vegan with the introduction of vegan alternatives," O'Brien tells us. "For example, a lot of cocktails — like the popular whiskey sour — call for egg whites to add a foamy head and a richer texture. In the past, it's been difficult to find a vegan product that will achieve those results, but today there are more alternative ingredients on the market to use."