Elevate Your Jell-O Shots With This Genius Marbling Trick

Sweet, tangy Jell-O shots can transform a run-of-the-mill gathering into a full-on party, but if you want to separate your Jell-O shots from those of your college days, you are going to want to use this genius marbling trick courtesy of A Little Pinch of Perfect. Sure, artisanal Jell-O shots, like our favorite pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots, have been having their day, but to create a Jell-O shot that looks like a swirled masterpiece that could rival a Jackson Pollock painting, in addition to your regular Jell-O ingredients and alcohol of choice, you will need some food coloring and sweetened condensed milk.

What great about this technique is that you won't have to play the layer-and-wait game. Mix up your Jell-O shots with your alcohol like you normally would, but reserve ¼ of the liquid before adding the sweetened condensed milk. You may have to experiment with the amount of sweetened condensed milk based on how strong you want your shots to be, but equal parts is a good starting point. So, if you have 2 cups of prepared Jell-O and vodka, and you place ½ cup aside for reserve, you will want 1 ½ cups of sweetened condensed milk. Once you've added this creamy ingredient, mix it and pour it into your pan or container.