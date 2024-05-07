Elevate Your Jell-O Shots With This Genius Marbling Trick
Sweet, tangy Jell-O shots can transform a run-of-the-mill gathering into a full-on party, but if you want to separate your Jell-O shots from those of your college days, you are going to want to use this genius marbling trick courtesy of A Little Pinch of Perfect. Sure, artisanal Jell-O shots, like our favorite pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots, have been having their day, but to create a Jell-O shot that looks like a swirled masterpiece that could rival a Jackson Pollock painting, in addition to your regular Jell-O ingredients and alcohol of choice, you will need some food coloring and sweetened condensed milk.
What great about this technique is that you won't have to play the layer-and-wait game. Mix up your Jell-O shots with your alcohol like you normally would, but reserve ¼ of the liquid before adding the sweetened condensed milk. You may have to experiment with the amount of sweetened condensed milk based on how strong you want your shots to be, but equal parts is a good starting point. So, if you have 2 cups of prepared Jell-O and vodka, and you place ½ cup aside for reserve, you will want 1 ½ cups of sweetened condensed milk. Once you've added this creamy ingredient, mix it and pour it into your pan or container.
Adapt your favorite cocktail
With the reserved Jell-O, you want to add your food coloring. When selecting a color, choose one that will give you a darker shade than your base Jell-O in order to create contrast. Once it's mixed, drizzle the food-colored reserve Jell-O over the base. Swirl it with a fork, chopsticks, or skewer until you've created the marbling effect you're looking for. Then pop it in the fridge and let it set until it is wiggly and jiggly.
You may have some excess reserve Jell-O that you don't need to use. If that's the case, just pop it into a couple of shot glasses and let it chill for those who may be lactose intolerant. Once the marbled Jell-O has set, you're in business. If you are using cups, you are ready to go. However, if you are making it in a pan, either cut it up into squares or break out those cookie cutters and make them into themed shapes. In addition to the distinctive marbling, your guests will love the creamy texture that the sweetened condensed milk adds, giving this collegiate party go-to a sophisticated makeover. You can even use it to adapt some of your favorite cream-based cocktails, like a classic White Russian or retro grasshopper, into a Jell-O-based treat with a little artistic flair.