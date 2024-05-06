Turn Grilled Cheese Into The Ultimate Party Treat With A Simple Bread Swap

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food and a dish that just about everyone at a party will enjoy. If you agree, then you need to know about the simple bread swap that takes grilled cheese to the next level. The trick? Use slider buns to turn the grilled cheese into a delicious, handheld snack.

You can use any type of slider roll that you like — brioche buns, pretzel buns, etc. — but one of the best types of slider buns to use is sweet Hawaiian rolls. Not only are they delicious and bring a subtle sweetness to complement the richness of the cheese but they're also easy to work with. Hawaiian sweet rolls are not yet sliced in half (as other slider buns would be), making it easy for you to cut them into three slices vertically. This turns them into mini thin-bread slices that work well for grilled cheese. If you decide to go with more traditional slider buns, you may want to press them down to make them flatter and thinner for this recipe.

Whichever bread you go with, spread softened butter on the outside — feel free to mix in herbs for extra flavor — then place butter-side-down on a baking sheet. Add the cheese of your choosing on top of the bread, then place the top bread piece over the cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until golden brown and crispy on the outside, flipping halfway through.