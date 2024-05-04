One Of Kim Jong Un's Favorite Foods Is Simply Cheese

For someone who openly criticizes the Western world as much as he does, it is somewhat ironic that he loves our food so much that it's making him ill. But if there was ever anything that would unite humanity together, cheese does feel like a good candidate for the job. It's obviously not enough to fully overcome our differences, but an optimist can hope that the Emmental is slowly melting the divide all the same.

It may seem odd to talk about the food preferences of one of the world's most infamous leaders. In a Western news source, you're more likely to hear Kim Jong Un's penchant for food framed as a modern Nero gorging on delicacies as his empire crumbles around him. Perhaps the depiction is warranted. In any case, the way to come together is to focus on our commonalities and if Kim Jong Un loves to chow down on splurge-worthy cheeses from around the world as much as we do, we think that's a good place to start.

More recently, though, Kim Jong Un may have put a stop to his cheese craze. The leader seems to have lost some weight over the past few years with some analysts speculating as to the cause. Some point to a potential health complication while others speculate he is simply taking better care of his health through diet and exercise. Maybe the gout scare he had has kicked him off his cheese habit after all.