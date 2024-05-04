We Asked An Expert: This Is The Right Way To Order Sauce At A Barbecue Restaurant

It's easy to think of barbecue sauce as being essential to the barbecue experience as a whole, but "barbecue," first and foremost, refers to how meat is cooked. One of the biggest barbecue myths is that cooking anything on a grill counts as "barbecue" but technically the term refers to when meat is slowly cooked over a long period, allowing for the smoke to impact the flavor. This means that a piece of meat can be a barbecue dish whether or not you add barbecue sauce. But, of course, the sauce is delicious so the two make for a great pairing. So, how should you go about ordering sauce at a barbecue restaurant? To find out the specifics, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Bob Bennett, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, a barbecue restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"I personally feel ordering the sauce on the side shows someone who is respectful of the work," Bennet says. "Tasting the barbecue 'naked' really gives you the full experience and then saucing it up seems like the way to go." With this method, you get the best of both worlds: Tasting the flavor of the barbecue on its own, and then pairing it with a delicious sauce. Bennett still sees sauce as "super important" to the barbecue experience. He continues, "I see it as a complement to the work that has already gone into the barbecue."