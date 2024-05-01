Nc'nean's Aon 18-642 Ex-Bourbon Single Cask Is Worth The $130 Price: Our Review

It's extraordinary how well a spirit can transform and change its metaphorical shape on occasion. Even Scotch — which exists in a box of sorts given its production history and tradition – can take on new flavors and features while still maintaining its core foundation. The Nc'nean distillery has broken out of that metaphorical box with its Aon 18-642 release. Now, this limited-edition single-cask whisky may look like a standard Scotch from the outside. But being aged exclusively in ex-bourbon casks, this expression from Nc'nean embodies something similar to a born-and-bred American-made spirit.

Nc'nean first began distilling whisky in 2017 on the west coast of Scotland, making its name largely off the success of its tasty (and planet-friendly) Organic Single Malt Whisky. While it's established itself in the U.K. and Europe, and previously released seasonal expressions and single-cask varietals in those markets, the Aon 18-642 whisky is set to be the brand's first single-cask Scotch sold exclusively in the U.S.

Since a good Scotch is an investment (like a nice piece of jewelry), you may be wondering whether this single-cask, high-end whisky is worth purchasing. With that in mind, I sampled the latest release from Nc'nean. Here's my review of Nc'nean Aon 18-642 whisky.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.