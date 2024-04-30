The Original Scorpion Cocktail Was Made With A Rare Hawaiian Spirit

Victor "Trader Vic" Bergeron built an empire on tiki culture. The iconic hospitality entrepreneur, and founder of Trader Vic's, tapped into mid-20th-century America's fascination with a hyper-kitchy interpretation of exotic South Seas island life. Along the way, Bergeron introduced legions of cocktail lovers to the joys of fruity, rum-forward drinks like the Mai Tai. While a few were originals, many of Trader Vic's cocktails were interpretations of existing libations or concoctions based on legend and hearsay. Such is the case with the Scorpion, a dramatic presentation of flaming spirits often served as a communal cocktail for up to four people.

While the genesis of the Scorpion, or at least Trader's Vic's interpretation of the libation, is subject to debate, cocktail historians tend to agree it's loosely based on a drink Honolulu's original beach boys — a band of Waikiki surfers who became unofficial cultural ambassadors catering to old-world Hollywood elite — made for island visitors. The original was made with Okolehao, a Hawaiian spirit made by distilling the roots of a ti plant.

In 2018, Daily Beast chronicled early references to the drink that likely inspired Trader Vic's Scorpion, pointing to a 1938 column by Honolulu gossip reporter Waikiki Willie (aka Francis T. King) who wrote about a local soiree that featured "some of those only too well known scorpions, three gallons of them." A few days later, island society reporter Jane Howard revealed the ingredients: sugar, mint, oranges, lemons, and Okolehao. Mash everything together. Let the blend ferment for a few days. Strain and serve over crushed ice.