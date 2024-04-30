Why You Should Upgrade Your Tea Set For Better Tasting Brews

Tea has a way of bringing people together. From the ritual of brewing to the comfort of sipping a warm cup, it's a relaxing experience like no other. For many tea lovers, a great cuppa starts with high-quality leaves. While that is true, there's another factor that plays a crucial role in the tea-drinking experience: the tea set. In particular, the material that makes up the tea set.

While you might be comfortable with what you currently consider your best pots and kettles, upgrading the set could elevate your tea's flavor and aroma in ways you hadn't imagined. When choosing the best materials for a tea set, you'll want to avoid plastic and certain metals because they easily hold on to the taste and aroma of strong teas. As a result, when you brew your next cup of a different type of tea, you'll get an unpleasant mix of flavors.

To brew the purest, clean tea, go for teapots made of non-porous materials like glass or vitrified porcelain since they won't retain any flavors. That said, some tea sets are porous but also add body to your tea; we're talking about clay teapots, especially those made from true Yixing clay. The earthenware absorbs some of the tea's flavors over time and eventually creates a unique "seasoned" effect, which enhances the depth of flavor in future brews.