The Important Cultural Origins Of Pickled Tea

While pickling vegetables, meat, and even fruit is a long-standing preservation technique used worldwide, pickling and eating tea leaves is unique to Myanmar (aka Burma). Pickled tea, also known as lahpet (pronounced "lah-pay"), is actually made from fermented rather than pickled tea leaves. The dish is created by aging young tea leaf buds in their own juices very slowly to create a dry, earthy, umami-rich condiment. Lahpet has been an important part of Burmese culture since ancient times when fermented tea leaves were symbols of peace.

According to historians, Burmese royalty would share pickled tea leaf salad upon settling a legal dispute as a sign of good faith. It is also served at other cultural ceremonies, such as weddings and spiritual rituals. Today, the people of Myanmar have extended the cultural significance of lahpet from a peace offering to a symbol of hospitality. From traditional ceremonies to school snacks to informal house visits, serving and sharing lahpet is an essential practice.

The act of eating and sharing lahpet is itself a ritual. Lahpet is accompanied by beans, sesame seeds, chiles, tomatoes, peanuts, dried prawns, and lemon or lime juice, each ingredient displayed in its own compartment on a circular serving dish. These ingredients are presented to guests upon arrival so that they can build their own pickled tea leaf salad. Lahpet salad as an offering of hospitality isn't supposed to be a meal, but a light snack that you can spoon into your hand or onto a small plate.