Steer Clear Of Serving Acidic Drinks In Copper Cups For This Reason

Copper cups and shakers are eye-catching and attractive, but be careful what you use them for — you could inadvertently create a health hazard. The Food and Drug Administration warns that "High concentrations of copper are poisonous" and notes that "copper and copper alloys such as brass may not be used in contact with a food that has a pH below 6." Why? Copper can leach out — and into your stomach — when it comes into contact with acidic foods or drinks.

Copper is an essential nutrient, but too much can cause major problems. According to WebMD, copper poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and jaundice. In severe cases, it can even be fatal.

While most people default to glass over copper cups, copper is the go-to for serving one particular drink: the Moscow mule, a combination of vodka, ginger beer, and lime that was first invented to introduce Americans to vodka. Since copper is standard, you might assume that the drink is safe. But the pH of a standard Moscow mule is "well below 6.0," according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division of the State of Iowa. In 2017, the state issued an advisory against serving Moscow mules in copper containers thanks to the rising popularity of the drink.