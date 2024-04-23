The Popular Steak Cut That Isn't Worth Its Bargain Price

When evaluating the most popular cuts of steak, we ranked round steak last. Our taste testers found it to be tough, dry, flavorless, time-consuming, and requiring more effort to cook than other cuts. Clearly, round steak doesn't concern itself with imparting joy to its diners. Only after pounding it mercilessly, drowning it in brine, or subjecting it to enzymes does it begin to show signs of softening up to elevate your dining experience.

Visually, round steak is a plain piece of meat with very few white streaks running within its lean texture. That may not seem like anything, but looks are a game-changer when it comes to beef. It's those white streaks that give away beef's texture, it's called marbling, and it's a map of white fat lodged inside the beef muscle. As a result, meat with more marbling tends to be tender and juicy, which is a far cry from round steak.

It's no surprise, then, that round steak often lacks flavor. You can call it subtle, delicate, elusive in taste — it isn't exactly a party for your palate. Because you're dealing with lean meat, that buttery element from fat that enriches the deep and natural beef aromas is missing. While fat adds relief, moisture, juiciness, flavor, tenderization, and ultimately enjoyment to your steak meal, a lean cut like round steak lacks such crucial elements and often turns out chewy, dry, and bland. It goes to show just how the fat on your steak is more important than you realize.