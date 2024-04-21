The Sweet Addition That Will Change Your Sour Cocktail Game Forever

If sour cocktails are just a little bit too, well, sour for you, then we have the perfect sweet solution: cotton candy. Adding cotton candy to your sour cocktail will completely transform the drink into one with much more of a sweet-and-sour balance, and it will be just as delicious as the original if not more so.

Before you make your sour cocktail of choice, place a generous helping of cotton candy into the glass, then make the drink as normal. If the drink is stirred, pour the ingredients directly into the glass and stir the cotton candy along with the rest; if it's shaken, pour the finished drink over the cotton candy in the glass. Either way, the cotton candy will dissolve within the drink, directly infusing its sweetness with the other ingredients. To finish, garnish the cocktail with another piece of cotton candy. Depending on the drink and the cotton candy color, the drink may even change in hue thanks to the vibrant cotton candy — in other words, a cotton candy-infused cocktail is the perfect drink to serve at a dinner party to impress your guests.