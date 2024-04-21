You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Tropical Whiskey Cocktail

You don't have to be in a tropical place to taste the flavors of vacation. Warm weather drinks range from Rum Runners to Piña Coladas and often rely on beach-inspired ingredients. Think lime, coconut, and fruit. One particular cocktail, however, channels the best of all things tropical but stands out for its simplicity. For a sip of summer, all you need are two ingredients: whiskey and pineapple juice.

This duo works well as a cocktail because the flavors are complementary. "Pineapple has a sweetness that pairs well with the full body flavor of whiskey," Aidan Mehigan, founder of Natterjack Irish Whiskey, explained to Tasting Table. Natterjack suggests making a pineapple and whiskey cocktail, as it results in a tasting profile that's sour without being too strong.

Granted, pineapple juice has long accompanied different liquors across drink variations, though the juice is typically paired alongside a variety of additional ingredients. For instance, you can make a tiki cocktail with pineapple juice, dark rum, orange juice, and crème de cacao. Such recipes taste delicious, but, for the sake of keeping things easy, you can skip the extra additions. Pineapple juice and whiskey more than suffice — that is, so long as you use the right whiskey and juice, and the correct ratio of ingredients.