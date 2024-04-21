The Expert-Approved Way To Pair Wine With Pan-Seared Scallop Dishes

The beauty of a pan-seared scallop is the incredible combination of the soft, sweet meat of the scallop, and the crisp outer crust from the sear. This makes for a textural and flavorful experience that deserves celebration. An easy way to elevate this dining experience is by pairing your dish with a drink that will bring out the flavors of the scallop. Tasting Table recently had the opportunity to talk to Scott Mattson, Co-Owner and Sommelier at Nocturne, who shared his opinion on the best wine to pair with a pan-seared scallop.

Mattson notes that part of what makes this cooking method of scallops so delicious is the work of the Maillard reaction. This scientific event gives seared dishes a caramelized, brown outer crust, and creates the addictive aroma of food cooking. Mattson pairs wine with this dish based on that reaction and what will best highlight its flavors.

"Wines that best pair with this method are rich, dense oaky white Burgundies from places like Puligny-Montrachet, Meursault, or Volnay — especially if you can find one with a little age," says Mattson. "For a wild and earthier option, a high-quality Savagnin from the Jura region would be a great pick — these wines will typically have wonderful oxidation, which gives it a caramel and nutty flavor on the finish that marries well with that Maillard reaction."