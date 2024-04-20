The Best Wine To Pair With Grilled Scallops, According To A Sommelier

Sweet and succulent, scallops are simply sublime when prepared well. They also pair beautifully with wine, though which wine pairing works best will be affected by how the scallops are prepared, which can be done in a variety of ways. While seared scallops tend to be the classic preparation, it's also totally worth it to grill scallops. So what wine should you pair with your grilled scallops?

We spoke with Scott Mattson, co-owner and sommelier at Denver's Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club to get his expert advice on the best wine pairings for grilled scallop dishes. Mattson said, "If you're grilling scallops, go heavy on the herbs and squeeze an ample amount of lemon on them, then reach for a great bottle of dry Chenin Blanc." Grilling scallops often leads to caramelization that works well with a more complex and fuller-bodied white, which is why a Chenin Blanc makes for a good pairing — just be aware that Chenin Blancs come in dry, off-dry, sweet, and sparkling varieties so make sure you grab a dry one. Mattson singles out dry Chenin Blancs from three specific regions in France: Anjou, Savennieres, and Saumur. "Domaine Ogereau, Thierry Germain, and Guiberteau are my three favorite producers in this part of the world," he notes.