Dunk Canned Cinnamon Rolls In French Toast Batter For A Sweet Concoction

There are a number of creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls, such as transforming them into bread pudding or making dessert pizzas. One of the best ways? Using them to make French toast for an even sweeter morning dish.

Here's what you do: Make the canned cinnamon rolls according to the instructions one day before you want to make the French toast — although feel free to enjoy some of the fresh cinnamon rolls. You want the cinnamon rolls to be a day old so that they get stale, as even minor staleness will soak up the custard mixture better. When they're a day old, slice the cinnamon rolls in half so that they're thinner, then dip into the egg custard mixture from your favorite French toast recipe — you can always refer to our milk bread French toast or even our dairy-free French toast. Finally, cook the cinnamon rolls as you would for regular French toast and enjoy. The result is a version of French toast that is sweeter, more cinnamon-y, and more memorable than a typical plate of French toast.