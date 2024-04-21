An Expert Explains What To Look For On The Label When Buying Canned Tomatoes

San Marzanos are the cream of the canned tomato crop. Not only can they make a tasty marinara for a spaghetti dinner, but a master pizza maker claimed they're his top choice for pizza sauce as well. Unfortunately, there are plenty of ways that brands can phrase their labels to make you think you're getting certified San Marzano tomatoes when really you're buying a dupe. To get the scoop on what exactly to look for on a product label here, Tasting Table spoke to Danny Freeman, Italian-American chef and author of the "Danny Loves Pasta" cookbook.

Freeman told us there's one specific acronym you need to look for: DOP. "If you want to be sure you're getting authentic San Marzano tomatoes, you need to look for the DOP seal on the can," he said. "This means they have been certified with the 'Protected Designation of Origin' and the farmers must follow certain rules when growing the tomatoes." Not all San Marzanos have to follow the rigorous requirements that qualify them as DOP, and you'll find some from this region that haven't. But if you get your hands on a DOP can, the label means your tomatoes have been grown and harvested in a specific place in Italy, and in a specific way.