A Tea Expert's Favorite Pairing For Decadent Cheesecake

Few desserts are better than cheesecakes, like our New York-style cheesecake with a raspberry swirl, but admittingly, they can sometimes be a tad decadent. So when a bite of cheesecake feels a little too rich in the mouth, we feel it's time to slice through all that richness with strong coffee or a good cup of high-quality tea. But what exactly is the best tea pairing for decadent cheesecakes? To answer this question, we spoke to Tony Gebely of Tea Epicure, who is also the author of "Tea: A User's Guide. "

Gebely stated, "A shou pu'er goes great with heavy foods or dairy, such as cheesecake. This tea will really bring out vanilla notes in the cheesecake." Shou pu'er is a type of pu-erh tea, a widely-consumed black tea with many purported health benefits from the Yunnan province of China. Shou pu'er tea has gained popularity since its inception in the 1970s. It is a dark tea, and all its flavors are quite developed since shou pu'er tea leaves undergo an accelerated fermentation process.

Tea drinkers describe shou pu'er as a little smoky, earthy, and woodsy, with notes of vanilla. All these notes make it the perfect tea to pair with cheesecake, as Gebely recommended.