The Genius Tip For Pouring Extra Foamy Cocktails

There are times when a simple pour of bourbon in the perfect glass is all you need. While there's certainly nothing wrong with an unadorned cocktail, it's great to have some spectacular tricks up your sleeve when you'd like to impress or just enjoy a dressed-up drink. The creamy texture of foam is one of the easiest ways to add drama to a drink. Ask anyone who's an espresso martini fan — that sippable layer of froth is delicious and one of the signs of a well-crafted drink.

Many cocktails gain their foamy layer from a shaken egg white in a messy two-step cocktail shaker technique. There's a better way to achieve a thick layer of stable froth that also won't tire out your bartender's shaking arm, and you might already have the tool in your kitchen drawer: your hand-held milk frother. The simple device whisks air into milk for foamy coffee drinks, and it can do the same favor for you when you craft an egg-white-enhanced cocktail. This works for plant-based aquafaba versions, too.