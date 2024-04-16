The Type Of Green Tea You Should Pair With Tuna Sandwiches, According To An Expert

Just like you'd pair wine with cheese, you can also pair teas with different foods for a balanced flavor experience. We asked Tea expert Tony Gebely of Tea Epicure for the perfect pairing to round out a classic American lunch, a tuna salad sandwich. His answer? An earthy, bitter green tea.

"A nutty Chinese green tea, such as Long Jing, goes great with fish dishes," says Gebely. Long Jing, also known as Dragon Well, is a popular Chinese tea. It is notable for its vegetal smell and chestnut tasting notes. This medium caffeine tea is said to have a warming effect as you sip. It works for seafood, particularly a spruced-up tuna salad or tuna salad sandwich because it balances the salty, oceanic flavor typically associated with seafood. The tea is light enough to balance the heavier bread and fatty elements of the sandwich and bring a refreshing aspect to the meal. Green teas have astringency, which refers to the bitter or acidic aspect you get from some teas. You can almost think of it like adding lemon to your seafood.