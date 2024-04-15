The Clever Trick To Open Canned Sardines Without The Oily Mess

Are you a militantly clean cook? Does the thought of opening a can of sardines fill you with dread because of the fear of oily splatters and smelly odors penetrating your kitchen counters? Fortunately, we've got a clever trick to allay your anxieties — simply peel back the ring pull on the lid while pushing the can back inside the carton it came in. This nifty hack, which comes courtesy of essencebbqlab's TikTok video, eliminates oily messes by containing them inside the box.

While it's possible to wipe oily residues off most treated worktops with a simple spray of detergent, it's a messy job that can trap offensive smells in cleaning cloths. Opening your can of sardines neatly also spares your fingers from becoming oily and absorbing that unwelcome fishy odor. This smell can often linger on the skin (and in the kitchen) even after you've washed your hands with soap and water. Luckily, a spritz of fresh lemon juice can neutralize fishy odors, but bypassing the need to use the citrus in the first place is a better move.

Keeping as much oil as possible inside the can also has a hidden benefit — you can use it in recipes (particularly if it's a good quality olive oil that's been infused with aromatics, like garlic and dried herbs). A drizzle of this flavorful oil is delicious when combined with sardines and used an as an avocado toast topper.