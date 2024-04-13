12 Best French Restaurants In Dallas

Dallas, Texas is known for having some of the best Mexican restaurants and steakhouses in the country. Classic comfort and good old Texas BBQ featuring juicy brisket and fried okra also reign supreme. However, if you're looking to skip the margaritas and queso, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that Dallas has an ever-growing and incredibly impressive French dining scene. Though most of the best eateries are found in the heart of the city, there are also a few bistros and cafes located on the outskirts of Dallas and in surrounding suburbs that serve up high-quality cuisine alongside elegant wines and craft cocktails.

From escargot to classic steak frites, traditional French fare has left its mark on the city, but some restaurants have taken a more modern approach by fusing global flavors with French techniques and ingredients. While French food tends to be associated with high-end restaurants and higher prices, you'll also be able to find more casual cafes that are extremely affordable. Whether you're looking for a fancy spot in Downtown Dallas or in the mood for a French 75 in Highland Park Village, these are the best French restaurants in Dallas. As a former local, I have chosen this list based on personal experience and expertise along with real reviews from resources like Yelp and TripAdvisor.