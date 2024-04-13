12 Best French Restaurants In Dallas
Dallas, Texas is known for having some of the best Mexican restaurants and steakhouses in the country. Classic comfort and good old Texas BBQ featuring juicy brisket and fried okra also reign supreme. However, if you're looking to skip the margaritas and queso, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that Dallas has an ever-growing and incredibly impressive French dining scene. Though most of the best eateries are found in the heart of the city, there are also a few bistros and cafes located on the outskirts of Dallas and in surrounding suburbs that serve up high-quality cuisine alongside elegant wines and craft cocktails.
From escargot to classic steak frites, traditional French fare has left its mark on the city, but some restaurants have taken a more modern approach by fusing global flavors with French techniques and ingredients. While French food tends to be associated with high-end restaurants and higher prices, you'll also be able to find more casual cafes that are extremely affordable. Whether you're looking for a fancy spot in Downtown Dallas or in the mood for a French 75 in Highland Park Village, these are the best French restaurants in Dallas. As a former local, I have chosen this list based on personal experience and expertise along with real reviews from resources like Yelp and TripAdvisor.
Mister Charles
Mister Charles was one of the most exciting Dallas restaurant openings of 2023. Right when they walk in, guests are greeted with checkered marble flooring, a stunning bar, a crystal chandelier, and intricate wallpaper. Whether you're celebrating something special or embarking on a romantic date night, Mister Charles pulls out all of the stops when it comes to curating an enticing ambiance.
Start small with a few of the delicate canapes — the grilled cheese with truffle cheddar is a tasty highlight as is the caviar-topped egg salad on brioche bread. Of course, nothing beats a chilled oyster, and the tangy cranberry mignonette is light and refreshing. The prime beef carpaccio is a can't-miss appetizer, but if you prefer seafood, opt for the bluefin crudo with Thai passion fruit dressing. For your main course, you can't go wrong with one of the pasta dishes, and the whole Dover Sole is a classic French fish dish. End the evening on a sweet note with a soda fountain sundae which pays homage to the landmark building in which Mister Charles is located.
(972) 920-9471
3219 Knox St Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75205
Rise Soufflé
The soufflé is a quintessentially French dish that can be made both sweet and savory. Thankfully, if the craving strikes, there is a restaurant almost entirely dedicated to the art of soufflés. Rise Soufflé is a Lovers Lane staple that has a cozy and homey ambiance. Before diving into the decadent and diverse selection of soufflés, start with the marshmallow soup and the artichoke Andrée which is served with an unforgettable sauce that is a special family recipe. Side note: the marshmallow soup is a bit misleading. Rather than being made of actual marshmallows, this popular appetizer is more of a tomato bisque with cheezy balls of soft mozzarella (that resemble marshmallows).
Though there are several entrees like seared Ahi tuna and salads to choose from, it is best to stick with the savory soufflés when dining at Rise. Tara's escargot soufflé is a favorite among regulars, as is the jambon a gruyère. For a little spice, opt for the corn and serrano soufflé. That said, when it comes to the sweet soufflés at dessert, two must-order items are the Grand Marnier and classic chocolate.
(214) 366-9900
5360 W Lovers Ln #220, Dallas, TX 75209
The French Room
The French Room at The Adolphus is one of, if not the, most breathtaking restaurant in Dallas. Between the gold candelabra sconces, glistening chandeliers, and antique chairs, The French Room offers an unforgettable ambiance alongside an equally unforgettable tea service. Reservations for The French Room can be made from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the tea service, patrons can sip on a custom tea blend alongside a variety of delicate pastries, scones, and of course, savory finger sandwiches.
You can also enhance your experience with Champagne and caviar service from Regiis Ova Siberian Reserve Caviar for a more Parisian-inspired spread. In addition to traditional sandwiches like cucumber and pesto chicken, other savory delights include a truffle egg salad on a croissant and a brown-butter cheddar muffin. The presentation is just as beautiful as it is delicious, so don't forget to snap some photos before digging in. For more classic French cuisine, visit the cozy French Room Bar and enjoy steak frites and oysters.
adolphus.com/restaurants-bars/the-french-room
(214) 651-3615
1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202
Toulouse Cafe & Bar
Looking for a charming and laid-back brunch or dinner spot in Dallas' Knox/Henderson neighborhood? Toulouse fuses French and Belgian cuisine in a Parisian-style setting. The red curtains and bistro chairs on the front patio make you feel like you're sitting in a side-street cafe in France, but you can also sit inside the cozy dining room. Enjoy a buzz from an espresso martini or sip on the refreshing and fruity French 77. If you prefer wine, there are plenty of varieties available by the glass and bottle. Though it is pretty tiny, feel free to snag a stool at the bar inside if you're dining alone or simply craving a cocktail after work.
Since bread and cheese are a staple in French fare, order the warm brie as an appetizer along with the decadent deviled truffle eggs. The steak tartare is prepared with a rich quail egg, but the smoked trout dip is a surprising starter that will have you coming back for more. Consider sharing the Dover Sole almondine or lobster risotto. Also, don't forget to ask about the quiche of the day. When it comes to dessert, the dark chocolate mousse and sweet beignets are two of the best options. Not looking to drive all the way to Knox/Henderson? There is also a second Toulouse location in Plano, which is a popular Dallas suburb located just north of the city.
(214) 520-8999
3314 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205
AT Bistro | Au Troisième
The modern interior and central location at Preston Center have made AT Bistro a hotspot for locals seeking contemporary French creations at lunch and dinner. The escargot and foie gras appetizer combines two of the most popular starters in French fare, while the fried green tomatoes are a more Texas-style starter. Though the selection is small, the raw bar menu features some must-try items like the Wagyu beef carpaccio and the crudo of the day, which changes based on the chef's choice.
If you're dining with a vegetarian, the zucchini carpaccio is a tasty plant-based alternative to beef, and you can also order some of the tempura wild mushrooms. That said, the tuna au Poivre puts a seafood spin on the French classic, while the steak frites are topped with a foie gras bordelaise that will make your mouth water.
(469) 726-2237
8305 Westchester Dr, Dallas, TX 75225
Lavendou Bistro Provincial
Located in North Dallas, Lavendou Bistro Provincial is a casual and homey cafe that offers a relaxed setting for locals looking to kick back with a glass of wine after work. Though French food is typically seen as heavy and creamy, Lavendou Bistro Provincial offers lighter options that are reminiscent of what one might find in the South of France. However, the menu still features traditional dishes like escargot and steamed mussels in a creamy white wine sauce.
The house-smoked salmon board is great for sharing, but always be sure to ask what the quiche of the day is. If you're a fan of seafood, the grilled salmon in a basil white wine sauce is the ideal entree, but the trout almondine is slightly lighter and topped with fresh crab meat. Though it may be difficult, do your best to save room for dessert and finish things off with the classic crème brûlée.
(972) 248-1911
19009 Preston Rd #200, Dallas, TX 75252
Knox Bistro
As the name suggests, Knox Bistro is located in the heart of Knox/Henderson and boasts a charming and upscale interior that is reminiscent of a typical bistro in Paris. Whether you sit at the bar or at one of the standard bistro tables, craft cocktails are always a good idea. The garden soiree is a refreshing libation that can be made with a spirit of your choice along with Green Chartreuse, St. Germain, cucumber syrup, and lime. However, a glass of wine always pairs perfectly with a French spread.
Once you're ready to order your dinner, splurge on caviar service or keep things classic with some oysters on the half-shell or beef carpaccio with truffle aioli. For your main course, consider ordering the signature burger or steak frites. The steak tartare is another highlight worth trying, but if you're not a fan of red meat, the mussels and spring gnocchi both dress to impress. If you visit for brunch, sip on a peach bellini rather than a mimosa while nibbling on a classic croissant. Those who prefer sweet over savory brunch items will love the French toast and waffle "Suzette," which is topped with a rich Grand Mariner sauce. Savory diners will be drawn to items like the Croque Monsieur or the gravlax and trout board.
(469) 250-4007
3230 Knox St #140, Dallas, TX 75205
Bistro 31
Bistro 31 is a chic and locally-loved eatery situated in the heart of the upscale Highland Park Village. Its location within this affluent shopping center gives Bistro 31 a sense of exclusivity. Guests are able to shop at designer stores like Dior and Valentino after indulging in a glass of Champagne and French fare, making patrons feel as though they are shopping and dining in the Champs-Élysées (Texas-style). In addition to French dishes, the menu also blends Italian and Spanish flavors. Whether you're sitting on the breezy patio or within the Art Deco-inspired dining room, kick things off on a refreshing note with the Passionfruit Paloma or the Strawberry Rhubarb Smash.
When it comes to food, start with the escargot persillade, grilled oysters, and beef carpaccio. The sauteed foie gras is another rich and French-inspired dish that is worth trying. For your main course, the steak frites and Dover Sole are both solid choices, but the Bistro 31 burger never gets old. That said, brunch is also a big hit at Bistro 31, with the lobster benedict being a star dish.
(214) 420-3900
87 Highland Park Village Suite 200 / 1st Floor, Dallas, TX 75205
Le Bilboquet
Between its breathtaking Parisian-esque patio and its diverse array of French fare, Le Bilboquet brings a true taste of France to Dallas, Texas. One of the things that sets Le Bilboquet apart from the competition is the fact that sourcing is of the highest priority, and local and seasonal produce is always used when possible. The original Le Bilboquet location opened in New York in 1986, but the Knox neighborhood location has brought a whole new French experience to the DFW area.
If you visit during brunch, cater to your sweet and savory cravings with an order of blueberry pancakes accompanied by the classic eggs Benedict. During dinner, the asparagus mimosa salad and crab and avocado salad offer a light start, while the tuna tartare is a delightful appetizer for seafood lovers. The lobster capellini and Dover Sole are two of the best entrees, but if you prefer red meat, opt for the braised Wagyu short rib.
(469) 730-2937
4514 Travis St Unit 124, Dallas, TX 75205
St. Martin's Wine Bistro
Since facing a devastating closure in 2023, St. Martin's Wine Bistro has reopened at a new location, thrilling locals and visitors alike. This romantic restaurant's legacy continues to live on at Bryan Street, ensuring that loyal patrons are able to get their fix of French food without the fuss for many years to come. The wine list is one of the best in Dallas, but the signature cocktails are also worth exploring. The lavender cream on the Calvados Cafe Chalet is worth writing home about, while the Jardin Rouge is a delightful blend of spicy and savory.
Of course, if a classic cocktail is more up your alley, you can choose between the boulevardier, French martini, French 75, and more. When it's time to order food, satisfy your palate with the bone marrow on toast and Thai-style mussels. The French onion soup is another great single starter, but the Caesar salad is a zesty classic that never gets old. Order the coq au vin or Sole meunière (which can be tricky to make) for a decadent main course.
(214) 826-0940
4223 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204
Cadot Restaurant
Enjoy authentic French cuisine and friendly service when you sit down for dinner at Cadot. Hailing from none other than Paris, Jean-Marie Cadot's family lineage has been in the bakery and restaurant business since the 1700s, giving him an ample amount of expertise when it comes to cooking at Cadot in Dallas.
The menu is simple and straightforward, featuring classic dishes like frog legs, which you can't get at most other French restaurants in the area, and mussels in a white wine and cream sauce. Since the frog legs are somewhat of a specialty, they are a must-order for diners open to branching out and trying something new. The rich and hearty lamb shank is served alongside a timeless and traditional ratatouille, while the delicate and flakey flounder comes with delicious veggies and a fresh herb Chardonnay sauce.
(972) 267-5700
18111 Preston Rd Ste. 120, Dallas, TX 75252
Chez Fabian
Located on the outskirts of Dallas, Chez Fabian is a fabulous French restaurant for locals not wanting to drive into the city for their favorite steak frites or duck confit. The menu is pretty extensive, and since Chez Fabian serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner, it is the ideal French spot for any meal. Of course, every coffee option is available all day long, but nothing pairs better with a French spread than a bottle of Pinot Noir. Kick things off with the warm brie, artichoke dip, and caprese flatbread before moving on to soups and salads.
Despite being on the richer side, the lobster bisque sets the tone for your main course, while the goat cheese and arugula salad is a vibrant and bright appetizer. The wild mushroom risotto is a solid vegetarian-friendly entree while the creamy seafood scampi is a decadent delight that includes mussels, shrimp, and salmon. Can't leave without curing your sweet tooth? The banana Nutella crepe is loved by kids and adults alike, while the crème brûlée is classic and timeless.
(817) 424-4333
316 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051
Methodology
As a former local of Dallas, Texas, I have been privileged to dine at most of the restaurants on this list. I grew up in the area and lived in the DFW area for 20 years, two of which were spent in the heart of Dallas while working in the service industry.
As a food writer, taste, composition, and quality ingredients are always top priorities when ranking or showcasing a restaurant. In addition to the quality and creativity of each dish, the overall ambiance, setting, and decor of each restaurant were also taken into account when choosing the best French restaurants in Dallas. For the few spots that I have not experienced firsthand, real reviews from websites like Yelp and TripAdvisor were used.