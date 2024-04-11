What Michelin-Starred Pastry Chef Jordi Roca Likes To Eat In The US - Exclusive

Jordi Roca made his name in the culinary world with his work at El Celler de Can Roca, the restaurant in Girona, Spain, that he runs with his brothers Joan and Josep. As the restaurant's pastry chef, he has employed molecular gastronomy techniques to create innovative, conceptual desserts that have earned many accolades over the years. Roca was awarded World's Best Pastry Chef in 2014, and El Celler de Can Roca has earned three Michelin stars (as well as an additional green star for its environmental programs).

Roca exists in an exclusive space in the food industry, but he's not interested in fine dining alone. As he told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, he appreciates more humble fare. "I love the taquerias and also the street hot dogs in New York. ... I have also been able to [try] the barbecue in Texas and I am also fascinated by that part," he shared.

As for Roca's most frequent destination in the U.S., that honor went to San Francisco, and the two businesses he highlighted were makers of chocolate and bread — fitting for someone who's so focused on the craft of pastry. "I like to visit the Dandelion Chocolate factory and the Tartine bakery, that is bread and chocolate, for me, they are two references," he explained.