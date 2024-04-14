The New Zealand Soda That Got Its Own 20-Foot-Tall Statue

A massive statue of an L&P bottle standing outside a New Zealand town has caused quite a stir. Originating in Paeroa, L&P is a lemon-flavored beverage native to New Zealand. The beverage has been around since 1907, offering a recipe mixed with lemon juice and carbonated mineral water. The name L&P references both the flavor and town — lemon and Paeroa — and while the flavors may not be particularly unique, hunting down this soda can be difficult if a thirsty drinker is not in New Zealand. Thus, the beverage's slogan: "World Famous in New Zealand."

Paeroa's mineral waters famously flavored the drink. Unlike other kinds of lemon-flavored drinks Americans might be familiar with, L&P leans into the lemon bitters category. The dry soda can leave behind a mineral taste in the mouth with a touch of acidic sweetness. Some white chocolate bars are flavored with L&P, but like the drink, they, too, can be tricky to find if you're not in New Zealand. This could be one of the reasons why the massive statue has held appeal to visitors to the area.

The installment was a pointed effort to draw attention to Paeroa. "I'm the last person who's still alive and there's no one else around to give the true history," Cliff Pett, who worked on the bottle's construction told the New Zealand Herald. Pett admits that they didn't imagine this bottle would become a lasting attraction in the town, much less be standing decades later.