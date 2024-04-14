Does Grinding Your Beef Really Make A Difference For Smash Burgers?

Burger sizes wax and wane. One moment, hulking, imposing, thick, juicy, medium-rare patties are de rigueur; the next, stacks of lacy-edge, ever-so-crunchy, caramelized thin patty smash burgers are hip. If you've been living under a rock for the better part of the past decade, we're currently in the latter age. Once it was considered gauche, even harmful to squeeze your meat, and now every chef with a griddle and wrist strength is pressing and spreading ground beef across the flat-top to get the all-important sear. But, how important is the grind on the beef if it's the "smash" that sells? And is this a situation where it pays to get your hands dirty? While the griddle's kiss may reign supreme, the grind on the beef bears consideration.

What's really in play here isn't the consistency of the beef or the taste of the meat itself — though those should be given thought — but rather a specific protein the beef contains. Myosin is one of the primary structural components of muscle fibers that aids in moisture and fat retention. It also helps hold the meat together, a factor of utmost importance when the burger at hand is getting smashed and smeared into the griddle. Commercial meat grinders grind meat a bit finer than can be achieved at home, a process that leaves more myosin in play and makes for a smash burger that holds up under pressure.