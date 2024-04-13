To Thicken Soup In A Pinch, Look To Your Coffee Bar

Scenarios arise when cooking. Imagine you've done all the chopping, sautéing, and simmering necessary for a comforting soup, but it's thin and weak when you expect a thicker, heartier potage. Reducing it could work, but it will cut down on the overall volume and could leave certain ingredients hopelessly overcooked, and you have no cream or milk on hand. Well, if you have a well-stocked coffee station at home, all hope might not be lost as there are creative ways to use coffee creamer.

Unsweetened, plain, non-dairy, powdered, and liquid creamers can be used to thicken soups that already have a creaminess to their constitution when dairy isn't available. The key here is to use a deft hand. Depending on the amount of soup that needs to be thickened, add a small amount of coffee creamer, about a tablespoon of liquid, or half a tablespoon of powder per quart of soup.

Then let the soup simmer after the creamer has been stirred in and get out a spoon. Retrieve a spoonful and observe how it does or doesn't coat your utensil. Now give it a taste to see if the flavor and texture are on point — you can add a bit more creamer if things aren't yet adding up.