How To Order The Secret Menu Stardust Frappuccino At Starbucks

Unique drink concoctions have surged on TikTok, and many of the elusive secret Starbucks recipes are being exposed to the masses. Every barista may not be familiar with some of the more obscure names of coffee recipes, but if you visit your local Starbucks armed with the instructions you need to order, you can be sipping on an off-menu beverage. Such is the case with the stardust Frappuccino, a fruitier take on Starbucks' classic recipes.

To get your hands on a colorful stardust Frapp, ask your barista to blend peach juice, heavy cream, frozen dragonfruit inclusions, ice, and a generous pump of Starbucks' cream base. The bright pink drink becomes even more vivid with a thick topping of whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of brightly-hued dragonfruit inclusions. This magenta drink has received traction for good reason on the socials. Not only does the Frappuccino command serious aesthetic attention, but the creamy, fresh treat will also turn your afternoon several shades brighter.