This Trader Joe's Lobster Soup Is The Secret To A Restaurant-Worthy Pasta Dish

Trader Joe's is well known for meal-ready offerings in each store's cold and frozen-food sections. Many consider them a grab-and-go version of gourmet eating, with global cuisines at affordable prices. Those who embrace the concept do so with open arms, ready to try just about anything arriving at the 580-plus TJ's stores in America. Even so, a new product occasionally bombs or fizzles out. The relatively new Trader Joe's lobster bisque is apparently not one of those.

With loads of social media videos, posts, and tags, TJ's lobster bisque is definitely having a moment in the spotlight, though not as you might imagine. By all accounts, the product itself is sufficiently delicious on its own — but a particular rendition of it is getting all the glory. Think creamy seafood pasta with only five or six ingredients, all available at Trader Joe's, including the lobster bisque and a compatible Trader Joe's product: frozen langostino tails, which are similar in taste and texture to lobsters.

It's worth noting that Trader Joe's products come and go, often returning seasonally or as supplies replenish. While the lobster bisque is still prominently featured in the current TJ's product list, the branded langostino tails are absent as of April 2024. Instead, an online search on the company's entertaining website leads to an alternative, its wild raw Argentinian red shrimp from Patagonian waters. Regardless, TJ's lobster bisque is the star of this restaurant-worthy pasta dish, and it's one of the best Trader Joe's soups available.