Remember This Important Step When Making Chunky Tomato Sauce

It's so easy to pick up a can of tomato sauce at the grocery store, and some are very good. That's especially true if you find a fresh-tasting sauce with minimal added sugar and plenty of cherry or plum tomatoes such as Roma or San Marzano. However, there's a much better way to get that rich, tasty, aromatic sauce you crave for pasta, soups, seafood, stews, and Margherita pizzas. Make the sauce yourself with just a handful of ingredients and a good bit of kitchen love.

If you like your sauce smooth, it will likely need a run through a food processor, blender, or food mill — but what about those days when you want a hearty, chunky tomato sauce? This is the kind that proudly makes its presence known, with a full-bodied blend of stewy tomatoes in almost every bite. Bypass the whirling blades and pulsating immersion gadgets for this one, instead letting the heat of your stovetop burner or slow cooker do its magic. But it's not quite as simple as plopping the ingredients in the pot and stirring when needed.

The important step when making chunky tomato sauce centers on the tomato skins and their cores. They need to be removed, but not as you might imagine. Rather than peeling and coring those perky fresh tomatoes at the beginning, it's crucial that they remain intact when entering the pot.