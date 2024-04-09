Wisconsin's Cannibal Sandwiches Are A Long-Standing Tradition

While eating raw meat isn't completely unheard of — tere siga (which translates to "raw meat") is an Ethiopian delicacy and just about everyone has heard of steak tartare — it isn't exactly a common practice. However, things are a little different in Wisconsin — the state may be defined by its cheeses, but there's actually a raw meat sandwich called the cannibal sandwich that is just as much a quintessential part of Wisconsin's food history.

The cannibal sandwich consists of raw ground beef, sliced raw onions, and spices served over a slice of bread or with crackers. The origins of the sandwich seem to date back to the 1800s, when Wisconsin saw an influx of German immigrants. In Germany, there's a similar raw pork sandwich called the "mett," also known as "hackepeter" in some parts of the country. As immigrant communities formed, the "mett" transformed into the cannibal sandwich, using beef instead of pork, and soon became a staple in Wisconsin. It eventually became a tradition to serve the cannibal sandwich for special occasions, such as weddings and holidays.

In fact, Jeff Zupan, the operations manager of Milwaukee's Bunzel's Meat Market, told Wisconsin Public Radio in 2019 that the market goes through over 1,000 pounds of raw beef for cannibal sandwiches alone, proving that Wisconsinites continue to love the raw meat dish.