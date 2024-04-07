12 Best Cocktail Books For Tropical Drinks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something powerful about a tropical cocktail. One sip of a good Mai Tai and you can feel your troubles fading away as you picture yourself lounging on an island — even at your hometown bar. Inspiring, fun, and oh-so-delicious, it's no wonder that we love tropical drinks so much. In fact, over the past few years, tiki culture has experienced a revival, with themed bars making a comeback.

The origins of tiki culture take us back to the 19th century when Americans became interested in the South Pacific, Hawaiian, and Polynesian cultures. As for tiki bars, we have Ernest Gantt to thank. In 1934, he opened Don the Beachcomber, a California bar inspired by his Caribbean and South Pacific travels. Soon enough, Victor Bergeron decided to give him some healthy competition with Trader Vic's, which remains a famous tiki chain today. These bars, and their successors, were the birthplaces of countless classic tiki cocktails, many of them rum-based, including the zombie, the mai tai, and all sorts of punches.

Tiki bars thrived in the post-World War II era but lost popularity over time. They have faced controversy too, due to elements of cultural appropriation and colonialism present in many bars. However, as tiki bars experience a modern revival, bartenders and consumers can approach tiki with sensitivity. With this book selection, we explore tropical drinks through several lenses: From historic to contemporary, from amateur to expert, and most of all, with love for their enduring power.