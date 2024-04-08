Stir-Fries Are The Secret To Turning Canned Chicken Into A Simple And Satisfying Meal

It doesn't hurt to have some canned chicken in your pantry at all times. After all, it's cost-efficient, and if you're creative, there are plenty of appealing ways to use canned chicken. One of the best uses for canned chicken is to add it to a stir fry.

Stir fries are so great, in part, because they combine a whole myriad of delicious ingredients together in a super flavorful sauce, which many would even say is the star of the show. Mixed together with fresh veggies and a bright and vibrant sauce, you'll hardly be able to tell that the chicken came from a can. It's honestly a win-win — the meal will taste delicious, and you'll get the protein from the chicken without having to spend more for a fresh cut.

The main thing to keep in mind when using canned chicken for stir-fries is that the chicken is already cooked. So, unlike with other stir-fries, it doesn't need to spend much time in the pan. While a non-canned chicken stir fry will call for you to add the chicken first, in this case, you can wait until after you've cooked the veggies to add the canned chicken. It just needs to be in the pan long enough to heat up and be mixed together with the other components.