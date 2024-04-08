Give Your Tofu The Flavors Of Crab With The Right Seasoning

It's almost trite to say it but what the heck: Tofu is a blank canvas onto which a variety of different flavors can be projected via marinating, rubs, or robust sauces. While some people deride the soy product as being egregiously bland, others enjoy the flexibility tofu affords in regards to creating a wide range of recipes. This is especially true when the food one is trying to approximate is often deeply-seasoned from the outset.

Crab is one such food. Since its natural flavor is sweet and mild, the meat from crab legs is frequently paired with a range of bold spices, herbs, and vegetables that offer complement. So too can tofu be prepared with similar flavors to invite welcome comparisons to the shellfish. Consider the contents of seafood spice blends like Old Bay, such as celery seed, sweet and smoky paprika, garlic powder, sharp mustard powder, spicy cayenne, and warm spices, like clove, cardamom, and cinnamon. These can all be brought to bear with tofu in a range of preparations, such as a meat-free riff on classic crab cakes. By combining shredded tofu, homemade or store-bought seasoning, and vegetables like celery and onion with bread crumbs, one can make a delightful approximation of the crunchy patties that hit many of the same marks.