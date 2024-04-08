The Microwave Trick For Storing Curry Leaves Far Longer

Spicy and citrusy, fresh curry leaves lend South Asian dishes a fragrant aroma and warming flavor. They have a lifespan of about two weeks when stored in the fridge, which isn't a problem if you use them regularly to make tempered dhal, fish masala, and homemade pickles. However, if you can't use up all your curry leaves before they begin to wilt and discolor, you can dehydrate them with a quick spin in the microwave, allowing you to store them for longer.

Fresh curry leaves are traditionally bloomed in oil with dry spices, like cumin, mustard seeds, and asafetida, to create an aromatic base for curries, rasams, and tarkas. Luckily, dried curry leaves can be used in the same way. Zapping fresh leaves in the microwave increases their shelf life by removing excess moisture, thereby preventing the growth of bacteria and mold. Much like the way fresh chilies are dried in the sunshine, the microwave dehydrates the leaves so they become crunchy.

Moreover, fresh curry leaves you've dried yourself are usually more potent than ones that come pre-dried in packages that may have been sitting on the supermarket shelf for long; you know they're relatively fresh and you get full control over how many you produce. Microwaving curry leaves is also a great way to preserve an abundance of fresh leaves before you go away on holiday. Keeping a stash in your pantry means you can instantly add more flavor to your next curry when the mood strikes.