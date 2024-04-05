The 12 Best Thai Restaurants In San Francisco

Thai food has been growing in popularity in the U.S. since the first wave of Thai immigration occurred in the 1970s. There are numerous top-tier Thai restaurants in America from coast to coast — including in San Francisco. In fact, considering it has one of the largest Thai populations in the country, it's hardly surprising the city has some remarkable Thai food options.

Now, San Francisco may not be known as a hub for Thai food. But the city's enclave brings a lot to the table when it comes to Thailand's idiosyncratic and much-adored cuisine. With two Michelin-starred Thai restaurants and a myriad of other establishments — ranging from upscale spots to hole-in-the-wall-type joints — the Bay Area's Thai game can't be ignored. Its top-notch Thai restaurants rival any (even the best Thai restaurants in Los Angeles) for sheer culinary craftsmanship.

As a cook who's worked in several restaurants heavily influenced by Southeast Asian cuisine (and a California native who used to spend several days a week in San Francisco), I'm intimately familiar with the city's culinary scene — and Thai food is no exception. Given my firsthand knowledge of Thai cuisine and San Francisco-based Thai restaurants (I've eaten at every establishment included), I've assembled a collection of the city's finest Thai spots. If you're looking to eat your way from Nob Hill to the Sunset rather than make chicken and mushroom pad thai at home, here are the best Thai restaurants in San Francisco.