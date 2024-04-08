The Sweet Peanut Butter Swap For Unbelievably Delicious Buckeyes

There are some delicious and complicated-looking candies that are, in reality, not that hard to make. Chocolate-dipped, peanut butter-filled Buckeyes are in that category — a classic sweet and savory combination that's named after the nut that grows on Ohio's state tree. The hint of peanut butter filling that peeks out on top is made of just four pantry ingredients that are easy to mix, need no baking, and roll into spheres quite easily. A quick swish through a bowl of melted chocolate completes this satisfying project. However, we have another filling idea for you that takes this favorite into entirely new flavor territory.

Just grab a jar of gingerbread cookie butter and swap it in for the peanut butter. This switch is perfect if you are making candies for a loved one with a peanut allergy or accidentally faced with a peanut butter shortage when you're ready to cook. Cookie butter can be substituted for an equal measure of peanut butter, making this a simple upgrade, too!