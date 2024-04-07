The Simple Way To Instantly Fix A Weak Cup Of Coffee

There are two kinds of instant coffee you can find on the market: Freeze-dried or spray-dried. In this case, you'll want to go for freeze-dried. It's a bit pricier, but it packs much more coffee flavor than the cheaper spray-dried stuff.

Freeze-dried instant coffee is made by freezing brewed coffee (usually made with Robusta beans) and then placing it in a vacuum chamber. Here, the ice simply evaporates, leaving behind a rich, concentrated coffee powder that keeps much of the original flavor and aroma intact. The result? Instant coffee granules that are more full-bodied than the alternative.

That alternative is spray-dried coffee. This type is made by spraying coffee extract into hot air, which causes the water to evaporate quickly and leaving a dried coffee powder behind. This method, while being faster and cheaper, sacrifices quite a lot of the coffee's flavor. It'll work great when you're dangerously low on caffeine, but if you're hoping to make your weak or watery brew more palatable, it's far from ideal. So, trust us when we say that freeze-dried coffee is the best way to go if you want to give weak coffee a boost without any waste. And if you're wondering which brand to keep stocked in your cupboard, have a look at our ranking of the 13 best instant coffee brands, to help you make a choice.