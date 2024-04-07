The Small Difference That Sets Shirazi Salad Apart From Israeli Salad

If you think salad is defined by lettuce and may be a touch mundane because of it, you need only to look to salads from around the world to break that mindset. While salad has come to mean greens and other vegetables topped with dressing in the U.S., elsewhere the definition is looser, encompassing any number of vegetables, cheeses, proteins, starches or grains, and dressings. Perhaps one of the boldest and most refreshing is Israeli salad with chunks of cucumber, tomato, and onions in a vibrant dressing. Another similar salad, Shirazi salad, can lead to some confusion. Both are tasty eats that pack in fiber and nutrients, but a subtle difference sets them apart.

Israeli salad hails, as you would surmise, from Israel and is beloved as an icon of the nation's gastronomy. That gastronomy, as with many other cultural elements, has a considerable amount of overlap with that of its neighbors. So, it should be of little surprise that there are such exceedingly similar salads eaten in the region. Shirazi salad is an Iranian dish, though. Like its Israeli counterpart, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and olive oil are the central components. The difference boils down to herbs. Shirazi salad often has the refreshing bite of fresh chopped mint mingling with the ingredients, while Israeli salad has the more bracing bitterness of parsley. The former typically makes use of verjuice in its dressing while the latter opts for citrus.