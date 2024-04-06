Don't Sleep On Chicken For An Amazing Omelet Filling

When it comes to making an omelet, chicken is not exactly the most common ingredient — in fact, it doesn't even show up on Tasting Table's ranking of popular omelet fillings. But, that doesn't mean that chicken should be overlooked when it comes to making omelets. Chicken is a great protein choice for when you want to include meat in the omelet but want to cut back on red meat for health reasons — after all, red meat options contain more saturated fats than skinless chicken.

Plus, chicken is no stranger to breakfast foods, as chicken sausage shows up on plenty of breakfast menus, as does waffle's partner: fried chicken — so why shouldn't it be used for an omelet? And, if you prefer lunch over breakfast, a chicken-stuffed omelet can blend the day's first two meals outside of typical brunch options.

To use chicken for your omelet, one option is to buy a full rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store and shred it yourself; you can use the leftovers in plenty of other delicious ways. Or, maybe you have some extra canned chicken lying around — since most canned chicken comes pre-shredded (or at least in small chunks), it's basically ready to be added straight into the omelet. Chicken omelets are also the perfect opportunity to use up any leftover chicken from last night's dinner.