The Clever TikTok Tip For The Absolute Best Poached Eggs

Poached eggs are known for their luxurious texture and delightfully runny yolk in the center. But achieving that elusive combination can often prove intimidating thanks to the challenging cooking technique that's tricky to properly execute. Because of this, there are many different methods for poaching eggs. But whether you want to make eggs Benedict at home, have a poached egg on toast, or slide one into the middle of a homemade pizza, there's a simple solution that promises to revolutionize your poached egg game: A soup ladle. Using a soup ladle is a game-changer for several reasons.

First and foremost, it provides a gentle and controlled environment for the eggs as they cook. Here's how it works: Simply crack an egg into an oiled or greased ladle and let any excess whites drain away. You can, alternatively, crack the egg into a sieve and allow the watery whites to pass through. Then, lower the ladle into a pot of gently simmering water, allowing the egg to cook in its own little protected well of the ladle. This prevents the whites from spreading out too much and becoming stringy, resulting in a neater, more compact egg.