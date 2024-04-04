A Crab Cocktail Appetizer Is More Than Just A Swap For Shrimp

Though shrimp cocktails appear on countless restaurant menus, they're not the only crustacean cocktail nibblers in town. It would be easy to just swap out the shrimp for other types of seafood in this world-famous hors d'oeuvre, but that's not what happens when crab enters the equation. Rather than the simplicity of whole cooked shrimp dipped in cocktail sauce, a typical crab cocktail appetizer involves multiple ingredients with an artful presentation, often using layering effects.

In other words, the only thing a crab cocktail has in common with a shrimp cocktail is the ancient decapod lineage of the featured namesake ingredients. Both shrimp and crab are 10-legged crustaceans, but when it comes to appetizers, they move in different circles. A lot of time goes into creating a crab cocktail, and many approaches are valid. But they often include something creamy, something saucy, and definitely something crabby. Alternatively, there's a tasty crab ceviche cocktail appetizer with chopped tomatoes and fiery peppers.

In modern times, the word cocktail most often refers to a mixed alcoholic drink, but a crab cocktail is far from that — unless you splash in a bit of vodka for a crab martini version. More likely, you'll just use a similar fancy glass for a delicious pre-meal appetizer. According to Prohibition-era lore, cocktail glasses became cradles for seafood while otherwise lying dormant in alcohol-free establishments. The tradition stuck, elevating the status of seafood while showcasing elegant presentations such as the artistry of crab cocktails.