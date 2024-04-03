Choose This Nespresso Pod For A Heavenly Affogato

If anything is more heavenly than a rich espresso drink on a chilly morning, it's a rich espresso drink with ice cream. The time of day matters very little, at least to passionate java or gelato aficionados. In Italy, the magic combination gave birth to the term affogato, which translates into English as "drowned." As peculiar as that sounds, just picture it: a perfectly perched scoop of ice cream, or Italian gelato, getting submerged in a hot shot of espresso, then melting into a sweet and savory river of divine deliciousness.

In its simplest form, an affogato consists only of those two ingredients, so the quality and purity of both the ice cream and the espresso matter, a lot. Arguably, the taste of espresso takes precedence, since it is the more impactful flavor, instantly endowing its cold counterpart with bold characteristics. Nespresso makes it easy to create an affogato at home, using a single coffee capsule from its vast collection of coffee roasts and blends. However, the company forthrightly offers its recommendation of the best pod for making this special Italian dessert.

Obviously, for authenticity's sake, it needs to be an espresso blend that's packaged appropriately for the right concentration, whether it's tucked inside the small capsules fitting original Nespresso machines, or the larger round pods designed for Vertuo line machines. Nespresso's choice for its affogato recipe is Firenze Arpeggio for original capsules or Orafio for Vertuo pods. The tasting notes and flavor intensity largely inform that suggestion.