Add Butter To Your Rice Cooker For Fluffy Rice Every Time

Find us a dish that isn't made better with butter and we'll be bowled over. It's the magic ingredient that enriches sauces, spruces up soups, and elevates the savoriness of a simple steak. But when it comes to making rice in a rice cooker, rubbing butter inside before adding rice and water does one more thing — it prevents the grains from sticking to the sides, resulting in tender arroz that can be fluffed up with a fork.

Butter imbues rice with a rich, salty flavor, which gives it a satisfying, rounded taste (particularly if you use a compound butter). Secondly, it fills your kitchen with an inviting, buttery aroma, and finally, the emulsifiers in the butter create a barrier on the surface of the cooker that stops the rice from catching on the base. This means every precious grain can be easily released and fluffed up gently with a rice paddle because it hasn't adhered to the sides. Greasing your rice cooker is especially useful if your appliance has lost its non-stick capabilities or has become scratched over time.

A dollop of butter added directly into the pot will melt in the water as it heats up, creating a buttery elixir for the rice to soak up. However, you can also use your fingers to spread a small knob of softened butter directly onto the base and sides of your rice cooker.