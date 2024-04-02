You Can Thank The Coffee Bean And Tea Leaf For Kickstarting The Frozen Coffee Trend

In the U.S., coffee culture is both highly commercialized and innovative, with massive chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf creating a diverse and extensive menu of unique coffee drinks. As the largest coffee chain in the world, you might credit Starbucks' Frappuccino as the instigator of the frozen coffee sensation. However, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is actually to thank for kickstarting the now wildly popular frozen and blended coffee drink.

According to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's website, the first blended coffee drink was created by a store manager at its Westwood location in Los Angeles in 1987, nearly a decade before the Starbucks Frappuccino debuted in 1995. The Westwood manager used her experience living abroad in Europe and her desire to make a tasty drink out of her diet powder as the main sources of inspiration for the first blended coffee drink. She began experimenting with the resources and ingredients provided by The Coffee Bean, blending her diet powder with milk, ice, and coffee extract.

Then, she replaced the diet powder with the chocolate powder used to make mochas and the result was the first-ever mainstream frozen iced coffee blend — called The Original Ice Blended — that remains a popular mainstay on The Coffee Bean's menu 37 years later. The blended ice menu now features numerous coffee, tea, and fruit-based beverages that can elevated with fresh, powdered, and syrup ingredients and blitzed with a few scoops of ice pellets into a wonderfully refreshing, sweet, and creamy frozen treat.