The Best Way To Incorporate Pistachios Into Your At-Home Latte

If you're a coffee fanatic, you probably like to play around with flavors for your homemade espresso drinks. And if your next endeavor is to craft the perfect homemade pistachio latte, then you need to know the best way to incorporate pistachios into the drink.

To make our recipe for a DIY deluxe pistachio latte, two ingredients are needed to get that nutty flavor: Pistachio milk and pistachio cream (also known as pistachio butter). While you can go out and buy the pistachio milk, we make it from scratch in the recipe. The process is much simpler than you'd think; it only requires a blender and a cheesecloth for straining. The homemade pistachio milk is then combined with regular milk to create an ultra-rich froth. After the two milks have been combined, that's where the pistachio cream comes in — a small amount is added to ensure that the earthy and nuttiness of the pistachio is front and center when you take a sip of the latte.

A premade version of pistachio cream is available at most grocery stores, look for brands like Pisti or Piccolo's. However, there's also the option to make the pistachio cream at home, giving you total control over how much sweetener (and what kind) is added. Plus, there are plenty of ways to use that pistachio butter, so none of it will go to waste.