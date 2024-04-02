The HyperChiller Is Key To Making Better Keurig Iced Coffee

But you have to brew the Keurig pod into one vessel and then pour it into the HyperChiller, right? Not so, as its squat design allows it to fit under the dispensing nozzle of most Keurig machines. Pop in a pod, close the Keurig, and brew it directly into the already-frozen HyperChiller, which gets to work cooling things down right away.

The great thing is that the HyperChiller works just like adding ice without the hassle and dilution. There's no need to fish around in the ice bin or crack cubes out of a tray. And thanks to those stainless steel walls keeping the ice compartmentalized, you won't end up with a cold cup of Keurig that tastes weak. Thankfully, cleaning is a cinch as the mechanism easily screws apart so you can rinse out the coffee chamber. The ice inside can also be reused for another cup of coffee before it needs to be refrozen, this time for about six hours.

To the question on everyone's mind: Say it's the end of a long day and you don't want a cup of coffee. You want something that will help you unwind, maybe a glass of white or rosé wine, but alas all you have are room temperature bottles and you abhor adding ice to your vino. You can absolutely pour your wine into a clean HyperChiller to cool it down the same way!