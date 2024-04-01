The Biggest Misconception About Bourbon, According To Michter's Master Distiller - Exclusive

If you were to think of the stereotypical bourbon drinker, you'd probably imagine something like a rugged frontiersman or its modern equivalent. But bourbon isn't just for the boys and distilleries are starting to realize that as demand from women for bourbon grows. When we were at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Michter's tasting, hosted by The Dilly Club, we asked Michter's master distiller Dan McKee what he thought a common misconception was about bourbon that should be cleared up.

"[It's] a common misconception I feel has already been debunked, but American whiskey, bourbons and ryes, are for everybody," McKee said. "It's not just for guys, it's for everybody." For one reason or another, bourbon's harsh bite and complex notes of oak and caramel were thought to appeal only to men — but these old-fashioned views are disappearing. And, in fact, increased market demand from women has grown alongside the rise of craft bourbons.

"And I speak from experience because even when I am doing events, it's not just all guys showing up," McKee continued, "It's a mixed crowd now, which I find the most enjoyable." Thankfully, long gone are the days when bars had a separate entrance for women. They have also moved on from being predominantly male spaces, and women are now welcomed everywhere, and the bourbon world is no different.