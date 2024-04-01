The Beer Cocktail That Puts A Thai Spin On The Michelada

There's a refreshing concoction that takes its inspiration from the classic Mexican Michelada — the Singchelada — and it is shaking up the cocktail scene. Invented by bartender Bobby Leonardo of New York's Wayla, this Thai-inspired take on the beer cocktail puts a bold spin on the traditional Clamato and lime-garnished drink, infusing it with vibrant flavors and a fruit-forward twist.

So, what exactly is the Singchelada? At its core, it's an intriguing blend of Thai spices, citrus, and beer, resulting in a zesty and refreshing libation that's perfect for any occasion. Think of it as a fusion of flavors from opposite sides of the world with each sip firmly placing you in Thailand and Southeast Asia more broadly too.

The ingredients include lime juice, green papaya sauce, Maggi seasoning, Thai chile paste, and Singha beer. It comes together to create a delicate balance of heat, tanginess, and umami that's as complex as it is delicious. Finished with a cherry plum sea salt rim, this drink hits all of the five basic tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami.