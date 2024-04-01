What To Consider Before Sweetening Your Lemon Curd

Lemon curd is fairly simple to make — all it requires is lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, butter, and egg yolks. But there are some variables to keep in mind the next time you make a homemade batch. For example, you may want to be careful with the sweetness level.

The sugar is used to bring in some sweetness to balance out the tartness of the lemons, but before you take this step, you need to consider exactly how tart the lemon is. A less tart lemon, for example, may result in a too-sweet lemon curd.

To avoid this, you can start with less sugar than is called for and add more if needed. You can taste test after you mix the lemon juice, lemon zest, and sugar in a saucepan but before you add that mixture to the whisked eggs. Start by adding ¼ cup less than what the recipe calls for and then add what you left out if it needs more sweetness.